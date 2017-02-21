Tucson police help nab suspect aka th...

Tucson police help nab suspect aka the 'Barrel Chested Bandit'

12 hrs ago

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police officers assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the arrest of a suspect wanted for robberies in five states, according to a recent release from the FBI. FBI agents arrested 50-year-old Anthony James Lane, who they believe to be the Barrel Chested Bandit.

Tucson, AZ

