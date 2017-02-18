Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning and his city-owned Toyota Prius was stolen, according to Tucson police officials. Tucson mayor carjacked at gunpoint, city-owned Prius stolen Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning and his city-owned Toyota Prius was stolen, according to Tucson police officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.