Tucson Electric asked to evaluate pos...

Tucson Electric asked to evaluate possible closure of NGS

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - Arizona Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin is proposing that Tucson Electric Power evaluate how the potential closing of the Navajo Generating Station will impact customers. Tobin filed an amendment to the docket concerning TEP's rate case, which will be heard Wednesday in Tucson by the Corporation Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! 2 hr Carlos the Beaner 8
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... 7 hr another idiot 3
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 13 hr Jaydizzle 270
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC