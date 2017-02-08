Tucson Electric asked to evaluate possible closure of NGS
PHOENIX - Arizona Corporation Commissioner Andy Tobin is proposing that Tucson Electric Power evaluate how the potential closing of the Navajo Generating Station will impact customers. Tobin filed an amendment to the docket concerning TEP's rate case, which will be heard Wednesday in Tucson by the Corporation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|2 hr
|Carlos the Beaner
|8
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|7 hr
|another idiot
|3
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Jaydizzle
|270
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC