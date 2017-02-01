Tucson bike boulevards to be pitched as safer alternative
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson will hear a presentation on a bicycle boulevard master plan which may cost up to $37 million and build up to 193 miles of bike-friendly streets. Recent studies have shown bike boulevard accident rates are much lower than those of traditional bike lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
