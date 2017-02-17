Tucson, Arizona - No, Seekers of Inner Peace, Affordable Living, Low...
Tucson, Arizona - No, Seekers of Inner Peace, Affordable Living, Low Crime and Good Weather, It's Not Necessarily The Promised Land Tucson, Arizona was presented to me as Paradise: Low cost of living, great weather nine months out of the year and scenic beauty. But the elephant in the room on that oneturned out to bethe crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jane Genova.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|22 hr
|River Rat 71
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC