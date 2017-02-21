Truck on tracks causes train traffic to stop
MARANA, AZ - Railroad traffic through Tucson is at a standstill because of a truck that is stranded on the tracks near Cortaro Farms Road on the northwest side. The pickup track got stuck straddling the space between two sets of tracks.
