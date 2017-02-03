Tribes, regulator oppose closure of Arizona power plant

Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe leaders said keeping the Navajo Generating Station near Page in full operation benefits the tribes and the state because it is an important economic driver, while Corporation Commission member Andy Tobin said the plant's owners should consider more than their own economics. The Salt River Project has said it and other plant owners are considering whether to close it because of low prices for natural gas that can produce electricity.

