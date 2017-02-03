Tribes, regulator oppose closure of Arizona power plant
Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe leaders said keeping the Navajo Generating Station near Page in full operation benefits the tribes and the state because it is an important economic driver, while Corporation Commission member Andy Tobin said the plant's owners should consider more than their own economics. The Salt River Project has said it and other plant owners are considering whether to close it because of low prices for natural gas that can produce electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Andrew79
|264
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 1
|brenro
|1
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC