TRAFFIC: Water main break closes part of E Glenn St in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - A water main break near East Glenn Street has closed the road just west of North Craycroft Road, according to Tucson Water. Spokesman Fernando Molina said Saturday evening that a contractor will inspect the reclaimed water line on Monday.

