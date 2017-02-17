Today in Arizona History
On this date in 1907, Al Sieber, U.S. Army scout and guide, was killed by a falling boulder during construction of the road north of Roosevelt Dam. On this date in 1908, representatives of the Kickapoo Indian tribe were in Douglas negotiating for the purchase of 200,000 acres of land for a permanent home for the tribe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC