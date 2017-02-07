Three arrested in connection with Sierra Vista robbery, shooting
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Three Sierra Vista men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and drive-by shooting this past weekend, authorities said. The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jamie Olivas, Joseph Buchanan and Rashawn Avery were all arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|3 hr
|Peanut Farmer
|2
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Gxsselle
|269
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC