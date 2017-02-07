Three arrested in connection with Sie...

Three arrested in connection with Sierra Vista robbery, shooting

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Three Sierra Vista men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and drive-by shooting this past weekend, authorities said. The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jamie Olivas, Joseph Buchanan and Rashawn Avery were all arrested.

