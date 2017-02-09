The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In T...

The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

Syrian Sweets Sale, The Love Edition : Show a little love for Arizona's refugees and buy some sweets from Syrian women adjusting to their new homes in Tucson. All donations go directly to the women who are baking and will help them support their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 13 hr Doit work 272
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! 21 hr Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Wed another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC