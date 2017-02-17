Teen skateboarder dies days after being hit by car
TUCSON, AZ - A teenager who was hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to police. Domithila "Tila" Rodriguez, 14, was on her skateboard on East 36th Street between Kino Parkway and South Fremont Avenue when she was hit by a car at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, according to Tucson Police Department.
