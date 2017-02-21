Suspect arrested in south side shooting, facing additional charges in 2nd shooting

TUCSON, AZ - Shooting suspect, 30-year-old Roque Gutierrez was originally in jail on charges stemming from a shooting that happened on Monday, Feb. 20 in the 5200 block of Fletcher Avenue. He is now facing additional charges in connection to a second shooting that happened earlier in the day on Feb. 20 at a different location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.