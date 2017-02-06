Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli Team Up for The United Together Tour
Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli will be uniting to rage against the machine, in their own distinctive ways, when they hit the road together this spring. The two groups will play six United Together Tour dates starting March 28 in Tucson, Ariz., with more shows to be announced.
