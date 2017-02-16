Some Tucson restaurants close for Day Without Immigrants protest
TUCSON, AZ - Thousands of immigrants across the country didn't show up for work or walked out on Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. Tucson News Now learned that the effects of this protest were felt in the greater Tucson area, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC