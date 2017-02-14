Silver Alert issued for Goodyear man

TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Harold Robert Lynch, who has Alzheimer's and Dementia. Lynch was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13 in the area of 14930 West Wigwam Boulevard in his retirement community in Goodyear.

