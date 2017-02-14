Silver Alert issued for Goodyear man
TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Harold Robert Lynch, who has Alzheimer's and Dementia. Lynch was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13 in the area of 14930 West Wigwam Boulevard in his retirement community in Goodyear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Cbreeze1994
|274
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Sun
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC