Sierra Vista police arrest third suspect in alleged ID theft, fraud ring
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a Sierra Vista man for his alleged involvement in a group of people conspiring to commit identity theft, forgery, fraud and mail theft. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 39-year-old Joseph Anderson was arrested for fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft of a credit card, identity theft, and four counts of forgery.
