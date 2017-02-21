Sierra Vista police arrest Huachuca City man for burglary
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Sierra Vista police arrested a Huachuca City man in connection with a burglary of a hotel room. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 28-year-old Jason Howe was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on Friday, Feb. 24. Howe faces a charge of second-degree burglary.
