Sierra Vista man, 19, arrested for sexual assault against minor
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a 19-year-old Sierra Vista man for sexual assault against a minor. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Jose Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and sexual conduct with a minor.
