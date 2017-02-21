Sierra Vista man, 19, arrested for se...

Sierra Vista man, 19, arrested for sexual assault against minor

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a 19-year-old Sierra Vista man for sexual assault against a minor. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Jose Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and sexual conduct with a minor.

