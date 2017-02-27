Search continues for missing Tucson Sector Border Patrol canine

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to search for a Dunja, a Border Patrol canine that went missing Monday, Feb. 20. Dunja went missing after she was separated from her handler in the desert area while conducting tracking operations on the Tohono O'odham Nation near Papago Farms, according to Daniel Hernandez, spokesman with the Tucson sector. Teams are searching for Dunja in the area and there is no time line for when they will call off the search.

