Scalded Arizona girl faced horrors; including living with sex offender
Before being submerged in scalding water, allegedly by the woman who recently adopted her, a Tucson 5-year-old lived with a foster father now imprisoned for sex crimes against children. The girl, who is in critical condition, had been shuttled from one troubled home life to another before 911 responders found her severely burned on Dec. 29. State authorities had removed her from her biological parents and placed her, as a toddler, in the Sierra Vista home of David Frodsham, where she lived with other foster children from 2013 until January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Feb 2
|Andrew79
|264
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 1
|brenro
|1
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC