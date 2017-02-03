Scalded Arizona girl faced horrors; i...

Scalded Arizona girl faced horrors; including living with sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Before being submerged in scalding water, allegedly by the woman who recently adopted her, a Tucson 5-year-old lived with a foster father now imprisoned for sex crimes against children. The girl, who is in critical condition, had been shuttled from one troubled home life to another before 911 responders found her severely burned on Dec. 29. State authorities had removed her from her biological parents and placed her, as a toddler, in the Sierra Vista home of David Frodsham, where she lived with other foster children from 2013 until January 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Feb 2 Andrew79 264
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 1 brenro 1
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Jan 28 Max 6
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,556,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC