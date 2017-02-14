Reviews of gem show less than sparkling
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase ended its two-and-a-half week run Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, amid concern the foot traffic and sales may have been down this year. While the official numbers are still weeks away, a snapshot of vendors, promoters and workers at the 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show and the Pueblo Show at Riverpark Inn points to a concern over sales and attendance.
Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
