Quick Bites: Drowning in Love-and Wine
The theme of this year's Valentine's Day is to be intoxicated by both love and fine wine, and some of Tucson's best establishments have laid out Valentine's Day menus that will make you want to daydream about more than just that special someone. This small shop in Main Gate Square transports you into an adorable bakery in France, and if you need any more convincing than that, its treats are even better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Gxsselle
|269
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Sun
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 1
|brenro
|1
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC