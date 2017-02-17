Protestors respond to alleged violenc...

Protestors respond to alleged violence from Tucson police

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - With a microphone in hand, and roughly 75 people in attendance, organizers listed their demands. It was a response to the chaotic scene that they say started, and was planned, as peaceful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pima County was issued at February 19 at 8:24AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC