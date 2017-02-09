Police investigating day's 2nd armed robbery, each with female suspect

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday morning, Feb. 9. The Jack in the Box on North Campbell Avenue near East Fort Lowell Road was robbed at about 8 a.m. This incident followed by about 90 minutes another armed robbery of a Circle K at North Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell. READ MORE: Tucson police seek armed robbery suspect Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.