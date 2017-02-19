Pima County deputies shoot, kill arme...

Pima County deputies shoot, kill armed-robbery suspect near Tucson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Pima County sheriff's deputies shot a man early Sunday outside a Circle K just south of Tucson, according to a statement released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Pima County deputies shoot, kill armed-robbery suspect near Tucson Pima County sheriff's deputies shot a man early Sunday outside a Circle K just south of Tucson, according to a statement released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC