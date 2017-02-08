Pet Pals: Meet Hotch
TUCSON, AZ - This week's Pet Pal is "Hotch!" This 1-year-old Shepherd mix really needs a new family. He's been homeless since June! This sweet boy is smart and energetic, so he would thrive in an active home.
Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
