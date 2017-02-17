PCSD: Help identify this 'cigarette bandit'

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft at a Circle K. Deputies with the San Xavier District responded at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 to a Circle K at 2840 West Los Reales Road for the report of a theft. According to a PCSD release, when deputies arrived they learned that a male suspect had taken a variety of items from the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.