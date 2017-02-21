Only on Kold: Body camera video from protests in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson News Now has obtained body camera footage from the "A Day Without Immigrants" protest in downtown Tucson earlier this month. The videos, which can be viewed HERE and HERE , were obtained Friday, Feb. 24, following a Freedom of Information Act request READ MORE: Four arrested after protest during downtown Tucson The protest on Thursday, Feb. 16, started off peaceful and organizers said about 100 people took part in the event along Congress Street.

