New gasoline tax in view for Arizona

New gasoline tax in view for Arizona 2018 ballot

5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to asking voters to hike what they pay every time they fill up their cars and trucks. On a 7-1 margin, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a measure to place a dime-a-gallon hike in the state's gasoline tax on the 2018 ballot.

