On the next episode of Metro Week, we talk to Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier about how local law enforcement agencies are responding to President Trump's actions on immigration. Next, we sit down with two black student leaders at the U of A to find out how campus organizations are commemorating Black History Month and how the U of A is responding to student calls for more focus on race and inclusion.

