MCR Development LLC Completes Renovation Of TownePlace Suites By Marriott In Tucson, AZ

MCR Development LLC , the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tucson Airport, a 91-room select-service hotel located minutes from numerous business and leisure demand generators in Tucson, Arizona. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all travelers.

