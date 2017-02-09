Man arrested on child sex crime charges
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A man wanted in Pima County on child sex crime charges was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5 after allegedly sneaking into the country, authorities said. Border Patrol said Jesus Ramon Salcido-Antunez, 43, was arrested near Naco, AZ.
