'La La Land' - Over-50 Version As We Geographically Chase Dream of Finding Work
The film "La La Land" plays out the classic meme of the young flocking to locations such as Hollywood to live out their dream. The new wrinkle on that is this: The over-50 are also flocking to locations ranging from New York to Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jane Genova.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|20 hr
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Fri
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC