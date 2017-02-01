Jose Ramirez to Arizona: Three-star linebacker signs with the Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats received an early Christmas present when Auburndale Senior linebacker Jose Ramirez committed on Christmas Eve . The 6-foot-3, 195 pound backer flipped his commitment from South Alabama to the 'Cats after Arizona offered him earlier that week.
