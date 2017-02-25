DECEMBER 20: Retired basketball player and television sportscaster, Bill Walton applauds during the first half of the college basketball game between the New Mexico Lobos and the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on December 20, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. It's no secret that retired basketball player, famed broadcaster and unashamed Deadhead Bill Walton really, really loves tie-dye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.