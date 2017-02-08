In the Flesh: Flight Thirteen (Formerly The Jagg) at Che's Lounge

At the end of a politically charged week, one in which the Doomsday Clock was officially advanced forward to two and a half minutes to midnight-in a symbolic countdown creeping humanity ever closer to the apocalypse-revelers found hope in booze, smoke and not-dead-yet beats of rock 'n' roll. Fronted by Nogales resident Andy Puig, the newly christened Flight Thirteen kicked it out to a bar crammed with hipsters this past Saturday night at Che's Lounge.

