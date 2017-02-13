Immigration raid protestors serenade empty McCain office
TUCSON, AZ - Despite the Arizona Senator's weekend absence on a Sunday, protestors gathered at John McCain's office to speak out against immigration raids. They serenaded the senator's empty office on the street with chanting and music.
