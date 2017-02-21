Immigrants keep working, advocates keep educating after DHS memos released
TUCSON, AZ - Recently announced plans on immigration enforcement from the Department of Homeland Security won't shake Jorge Rosas from showing up at the Southside Workers Center every morning in Tucson. The DHS memos state that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not exempt any immigrant in the U.S. illegally, save for those covered by Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, from immigration enforcement and deportation.
