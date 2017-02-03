'I am expecting disaster': Concern ab...

'I am expecting disaster': Concern about Trump's import tax is spreading beyond the border region

The deterioration in US-Mexico relations has wounded the peso, driving down the buying power for many Mexicans, particularly those who cross the border to shop at stores and markets in the US . Small and informal businesses in the border area have struggled of late, as the declining value of the peso against the dollar has kept many Mexicans who would cross the border to shop at home.

