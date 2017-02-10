Hundreds of students show up for Blac...

Hundreds of students show up for Black History program

TUCSON, AZ - It was loud and exciting for over 500 hundred high school students in the Tucson metro area on Friday, Feb. 10. They were all part of the Ninth Annual African-American Youth Heritage Day. Marie Cephers organized this program 9 years ago.

