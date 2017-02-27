How Susan Holden and Don Armstrong Uphold the Honor, Tradition and Beauty of Folk Music

Don Armstrong with Friends is playing the Rhythm and Roots Concert Series at Hotel Congress on Sunday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Rhythm and Roots Concert Series is showcasing a variety of folk genres including Americana, blues, bluegrass and Celtic. The series, which gives musicians the space and resources to share their craft, is taking place this week at Hotel Congress with two free shows.

