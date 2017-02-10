Homeland Security secretary tours southern Arizona border
NOGALES, AZ - In an effort to discuss border improvements, the Department of Homeland Security secretary visited southern Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 9. Secretary John Kelly toured the border in Nogales, AZ, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. The pair were to meet with DHS employees, as well as state and local law enforcement officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Levon
|273
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Wed
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC