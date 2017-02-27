GOP's Plan To Take Down ProtestersBy Kelly Weill
Surfing off Trump's 'paid protesters' myth, Arizona's Republicans are aiming to pass a bill that would prosecute 'rioters' under a law that targets crime rings. Arizona lawmakers are using Trump-fueled rumors of "paid protesters" to push a new bill that would make rioting prosecutable under the same charges the state currently uses against members of organized crime rings.
