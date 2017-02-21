Giffords to lawmakers: 'Have some courage' and meet voters

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON - Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt, urged members of Congress to "have some courage" and face their constituents. Her comments on Thursday were in response to Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who this week invoked her 2011 shooting in explaining why he's currently only holding telephone town halls.

