Gertrude Rose Pleyte
Gertrude Rose Pleyte, 105, of Tucson, Arizona passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 following a brief illness. She was born October 21, 1911 in Vesper, Wisconsin to Frank and Anna Huser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Chelan Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|udshfk
|5 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC