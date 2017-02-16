Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crow...

Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crowds and big money to Tucson

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crowds and big money to Tucson The Arizona desert sparkles with one of the biggest collections of amethyst, quartz and dinosaur bones in the world Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2llypvZ Trail Dust Town is an Old West attraction on Tucson's east side that includes shops, amusement rides, stunt shows and more. Pima Air & Space Museum houses one of the largest collections of historic aircraft in the world with 300 planes on display in hangars and outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Pima County was issued at February 16 at 2:11PM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC