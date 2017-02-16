Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crowds and big money to Tucson
Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crowds and big money to Tucson The Arizona desert sparkles with one of the biggest collections of amethyst, quartz and dinosaur bones in the world Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2llypvZ Trail Dust Town is an Old West attraction on Tucson's east side that includes shops, amusement rides, stunt shows and more. Pima Air & Space Museum houses one of the largest collections of historic aircraft in the world with 300 planes on display in hangars and outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC