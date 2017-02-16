Gem shows bring big sparkle, big crowds and big money to Tucson The Arizona desert sparkles with one of the biggest collections of amethyst, quartz and dinosaur bones in the world Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2llypvZ Trail Dust Town is an Old West attraction on Tucson's east side that includes shops, amusement rides, stunt shows and more. Pima Air & Space Museum houses one of the largest collections of historic aircraft in the world with 300 planes on display in hangars and outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.