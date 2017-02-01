Ft. Huachuca searching for missing UAS

Ft. Huachuca searching for missing UAS

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Officials with Fort Huachuca are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing unmanned aircraft system. According to a recent release the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, a unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington lost contact with a Shadow RQ-7Bv2 unmanned aircraft system that had been launched from Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Thu Andrew79 264
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Wed brenro 1
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Jan 28 Max 6
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC