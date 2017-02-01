Ft. Huachuca searching for missing UAS

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Officials with Fort Huachuca are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing unmanned aircraft system. According to a recent release the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, a unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington lost contact with a Shadow RQ-7Bv2 unmanned aircraft system that had been launched from Ft.

