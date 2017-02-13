Fiamme Pizza Napoletana Restaurant Now Open
Fiamme Pizza Napoletana isn't just wheeling their way around Tucson anymore. Scott Volpe, owner, opened a restaurant of his own at 4706 E Sunrise Dr. The restaurant has been open since Feb. 1, and is still getting in the swing of things.
Read more at Tucson Weekly.
