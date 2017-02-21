Fatal crash closes Camino De La Canoa, Placita Colonia Real in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, AZ - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working a fatal crash in Green Valley, involving a single vehicle. Camino De La Canoa is closed at Placita Colonia Real to all traffic.
